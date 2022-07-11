Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $2,159,700.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $2,159,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,515,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $2,033,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $2,183,700.00.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $75.18 on Monday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2,506.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

