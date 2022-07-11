Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) CFO Sells 10,109 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,562.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Douglas Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10.

Shares of IRTC traded down $6.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,202. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.43. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,526,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

