Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $556,407.15 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $113,432,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $108,162,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Samsara by 911.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,119,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $67,858,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOT. Cowen cut their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

