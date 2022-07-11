Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 10,921 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $4.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.65. 65,871,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,974,352. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 141.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Twitter from $54.20 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Twitter in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Twitter by 452.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 94,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

