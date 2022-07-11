Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells 2,160 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ UTHR traded down $2.38 on Monday, hitting $241.79. 252,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.86 and its 200 day moving average is $199.88. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.58.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
