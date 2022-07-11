Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells 2,160 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $2.38 on Monday, hitting $241.79. 252,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.86 and its 200 day moving average is $199.88. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.