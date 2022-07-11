Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $2.84

Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 2.84, but opened at 2.73. Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares shares last traded at 2.66, with a volume of 626 shares.
A number of brokerages recently commented on INTR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (INTR)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.