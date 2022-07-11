International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.26. The company had a trading volume of 47,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,827. The company has a market cap of $126.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.03 and its 200-day moving average is $132.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

