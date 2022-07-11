Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.78.

INTU stock opened at $403.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.04. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

