Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Eastern Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,477,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after buying an additional 213,507 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 637,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 452,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 130,793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 128,087 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 175,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 97,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,392. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

