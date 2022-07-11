Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 38,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.