Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) shares rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 1,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 167,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $26,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 238,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 18,636 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

