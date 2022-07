Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for July 11th (ARTNA, AVT, CSGS, FELE, FGEN, GBX, MAN, NLOK, PSMT, TAL)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 11th:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

