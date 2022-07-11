Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 11th (BUD, CFG, DITHF, FPRUY, MONDY, NVST, PPRUY, SEPJF, SMFKY, TITN)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 11th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from €84.00 ($87.50) to €77.00 ($80.21).

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $46.00 to $40.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.05) to GBX 378 ($4.58).

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €51.00 ($53.13). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,072 ($25.09) to GBX 1,859 ($22.51).

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $43.00.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €795.00 ($828.13) to €773.00 ($805.21). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($42.38) to GBX 3,485 ($42.20).

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €56.03 ($58.36) to €40.80 ($42.50). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from 405.00 to 400.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $38.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.