Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 11th (BUD, CFG, DITHF, FPRUY, MONDY, NVST, PPRUY, SEPJF, SMFKY, TITN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 11th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from €84.00 ($87.50) to €77.00 ($80.21).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $46.00 to $40.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.05) to GBX 378 ($4.58).

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($57.29) to €51.00 ($53.13). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,072 ($25.09) to GBX 1,859 ($22.51).

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $43.00.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €795.00 ($828.13) to €773.00 ($805.21). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($42.38) to GBX 3,485 ($42.20).

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €56.03 ($58.36) to €40.80 ($42.50). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from 405.00 to 400.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $38.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.