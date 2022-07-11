Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for July 11th (APG, AX, BAC, ECIFY, ESI, FATE, FLS, HLT, HON, HRGLY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 11th:

APi Group (NYSE:APG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating. Societe Generale currently has $37.50 price target on the stock.

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $210.00 price target on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $117.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $165.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $180.00.

Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a hold rating to an outperform rating.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Takara Bio (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock.

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a hold rating to a buy rating. Cheuvreux currently has CHF 130 price target on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $133.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

