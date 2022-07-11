Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RB) recently:

7/6/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($102.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/30/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,700 ($81.13) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/29/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,800 ($94.45) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/29/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,000 ($84.77) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/28/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,100 ($85.98) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/24/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,600 ($104.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/22/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($102.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/21/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,000 ($84.77) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/7/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,400 ($101.72) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

6/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,400 ($101.72) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

5/31/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,000 ($84.77) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/30/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,600 ($79.92) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/30/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,000 ($96.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/26/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,200 ($87.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/23/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,425 ($65.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/20/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,000 ($96.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/18/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,000 ($84.77) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($70.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($97.12). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

