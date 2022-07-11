Iowa State Bank Boosts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam boosted its position in Masco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Masco by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,602. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

