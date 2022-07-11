Iowa State Bank Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,432 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after buying an additional 787,670 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.76. 70,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,300,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average is $86.56. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.