Iowa State Bank Increases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Iowa State Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 3.9% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IJH stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.69. The stock had a trading volume of 39,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,010. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.51. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

