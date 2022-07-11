Iowa State Bank Purchases 5,551 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

CAH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.93. 9,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,846. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

