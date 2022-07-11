Iowa State Bank Sells 26 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Iowa State Bank decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $385.67. 122,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,598,517. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

