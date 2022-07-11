Iowa State Bank Sells 262 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Iowa State Bank lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.20.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded down $7.73 on Monday, hitting $611.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,806. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $625.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $720.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

