Iowa State Bank Sells 90 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Iowa State Bank lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.9% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $331.21. 8,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,840. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $334.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $314.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.