iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,609,175.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 433,101 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,725.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after acquiring an additional 117,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,738,000 after acquiring an additional 79,650 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,867.8% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 72,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 68,417 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,888,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $118.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.63. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.39 and a 52 week high of $153.98.

