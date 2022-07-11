iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Price Up 1.6%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.25 and last traded at $114.25. Approximately 136,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,821,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.14.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,800,000 after buying an additional 3,697,560 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,000,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,321,000 after buying an additional 884,546 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,024,000 after buying an additional 721,920 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $86,237,000.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.