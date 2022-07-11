iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Price Up 1.6%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.25 and last traded at $114.25. Approximately 136,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,821,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.50.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.14.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
