iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,304,000 after buying an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after buying an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.63. The company had a trading volume of 631,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,914,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.41 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

