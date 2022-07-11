iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79,660 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 77,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $39.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $54.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

