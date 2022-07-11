iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

EWJ traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 30,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,948. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $51.73 and a one year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

