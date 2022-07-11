iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,625,000 after purchasing an additional 86,741 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,839,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,749,000 after purchasing an additional 396,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $66.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

