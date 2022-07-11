iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,975 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 4.2% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $17,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $130.27 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $176.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.97.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

