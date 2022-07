Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29. Isoray has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

