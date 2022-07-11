J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JSAIY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

JSAIY opened at $10.56 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $18.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%.

About J Sainsbury (Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.