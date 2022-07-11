JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

JD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CLSA reduced their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.64.

Shares of JD stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,073,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,914,367. JD.com has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average is $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. JD.com’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 442.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

