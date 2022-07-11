Jefferies Financial Group Cuts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $45.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.79.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.13. 44,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,744,770. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,650,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757,920 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,021 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

