Jefferies Financial Group Lowers F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target to $12.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.49.

NYSE:FNB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.90. 39,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1,877.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $23,595,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

