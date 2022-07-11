Jefferies Financial Group Trims Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Target Price to $22.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

RF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 106,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,505,520. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 74,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

