JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Target Price to CHF 100

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 124 to CHF 100 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MEDGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Medacta Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medacta Group from CHF 132 to CHF 125 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of Medacta Group stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.00 and a 200 day moving average of $130.64. Medacta Group has a 12 month low of $124.00 and a 12 month high of $124.00.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

