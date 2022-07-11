JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 273.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,751,792 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27.

