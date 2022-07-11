Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Stephen K. Brannan Sells 15,000 Shares

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,999,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KRTX traded down $7.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,250. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.38.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 21,575 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,536,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,586,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

