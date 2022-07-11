Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.89

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 14641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. The company has a market cap of $776.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.56%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John F. Mcgovern bought 8,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 284,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,395.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,972 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,827,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 415,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

