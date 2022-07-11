Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 41.09% from the company’s current price.

KEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.05.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 199,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,522. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.02.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$138.45 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Charles Guinan sold 20,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$144,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,350,201.95. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$177,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,344,512.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,523.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

