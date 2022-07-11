Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

KTCC opened at $4.36 on Friday. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 53,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

