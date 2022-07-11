KeyCorp Trims Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $30.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LSPD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $44.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.13.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

