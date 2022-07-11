Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 74,784 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,428 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,784 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 7.5% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

SBUX stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.89. 68,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,300,350. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.56. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

