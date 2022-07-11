Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,200,000 after acquiring an additional 746,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 143,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

