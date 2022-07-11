Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys 47,556 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,556 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.93. 19,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,779,061. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

