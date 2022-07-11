Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Bank of America by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Bank of America by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $31.69. 194,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,396,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $255.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.