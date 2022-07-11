Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.0% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.87. 34,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,881,761. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

