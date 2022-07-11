Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 628 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.91. The company had a trading volume of 136,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,362,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.79. The stock has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

