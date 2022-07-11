KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 1.4% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $312.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,960. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.53 and a 200 day moving average of $356.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

