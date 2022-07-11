Klever One Day Volume Reaches $3.40 Million (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Klever has a market cap of $38.21 million and $3.40 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00115927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00033217 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

